× WildClaw Theatre: Bringing The World of Horror To The Stage With ‘The Woman in Black’

The WildClaw Theatre is a great company here in Chicago that brings the world of horror to the stage and next week they will debut their new show “The Woman in Black.” Get a preview of this unique theater experience when director Elly Green, actor Priyank Thakkar, managing director Moira Begale and artistic director Josh Zagoren join Nick Digilio!

