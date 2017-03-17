WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers reporters' questions in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House February 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Washington Post Reporter Aaron Blake on “wiretapping” claim: The difference between no evidence and no truth
Whether it was inappropriate for the administration to provide evidence of Obama’s alleged wiretapping of Trump Tower, or it was an excuse for additional time to prove any wiretapping, Washington Post Senior Political Reporter Aaron Blake gives us the details on the situation in D.C. Listen for the latest episode of “The Sean Spicer Show.”