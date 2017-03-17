× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: What would happen if President Trump defunds PBS?

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Curt Wagner, of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about the rumors of President Trump defunding PBS, Mr. Rogers, ‘Lemony Snicket’s Series of Unfortunate Events’, a new Candy Crush game show, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one.