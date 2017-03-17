CHICAGO - MARCH 10: A detail view of the BigTen logo is seen on a basketball during the first day of the Big Ten Men's Conference Basketball Tournament at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
TIME Magazine Writer Sean Gregory: “March Madness in the Classroom”
TIME Magazine Senior Writer Sean Gregory joins John to talk about his article, “Here’s Who Wins March Madness In the Classroom.” In the article, TIME has created a NCAA bracket chart that is based on colleges’ graduation rates. The higher the graduation rate, the closer that school’s team is to winning.