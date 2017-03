× The Opening Bell 03.17.17: Improving job market and consumer confidence in the economy

Paul Nolte of Kingsview Asset Management joined the show to discuss the impact of rates being raised and the chances of another increase in the near future. He also discusses the improving job market and annual versus monthly retail reports.

Rick Seaney, CEO of farecompare.com joined the show to explain how to properly handle weather delays and Chicago continuing to have some of the lowest airfares.