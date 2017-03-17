× The Markets 3/17/17: US dollar continues recent downtrend

Steve opens the show by discussing the latest market trends and wall street’s reaction to Tuesday’s budget proposal. Later, Max Armstrong interviews Naomi Blohm, Senior Market Advisor at Stewart-Peterson regarding the grain commodities and Dani Reiss, CEO of Canada Goose after thier IPO gained 26% in its first day. Finally, Steve Alexander, in for Orion, closes the show by taking a close look at how the budget proposal may impact rural America.