The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.17.17

On the John Williams Show today, we let you hear some of President Trump’s press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Then, Chicago Tribune transportation reporter Mary Wisniewski talks to us about Uber PR. Washington Post Senior Political Reporter Aaron Blake explains the ins and outs of all the wiretapping talk. And finally, to end things lightly, TIME Magazine Senior Writer Sean Gregory tells us how the NCAA bracket challenge would work based on colleges’ graduation rates. That and more!