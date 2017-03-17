× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-17-17

We have a stupendous show for you to end the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Illinois State Representative Will Guzzardi talks about President Trump’s budget proposal and what it means for Illinois, we recap the week in news with DNAinfo Chicago’s Heather Cherone and the Chicago Tribune’s Ray Long and the Court Theatre’s Artistic Director Charlie Newell tells us about his illustrious career and the new production of Tom Stoppard’s “The Hard Problem.”

