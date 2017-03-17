× The Download Presents The Week That Was

DNAinfo Chicago reporter Heather Cherone and Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including President Trump’s budget proposal, Rachel Maddow’s report on President Trump’s 2005 tax returns, the violence that continues to plague Chicago, Chicago police reform and accountability, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson rejecting talks with North Korea about their nuclear program, Northwestern’s thrilling victory over Vanderbilt in the men’s NCAA Tournament, Mayor Emanuel’s summer jobs program, a couple of Secret Service blunders and Illinois voters not happy with neither Speaker Madigan nor Governor Rauner.

