The Cats Advance! Dave Eanet Recaps Northwestern's Big Win Over Vanderbilt

The Northwestern Wildcats keep dancing! After beating Vanderbilt Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Mr. Cat, Dave Eanet, joins Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures to break down the win. They also talk about the “purple” atmosphere in Salt Lake City, Utah and Dave gives the keys to victory for Saturday’s matchup with Gonzaga.