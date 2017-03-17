Northwestern guard Scottie Lindsey (20) drives around Vanderbilt guard Nolan Cressler (24) during the first half of a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
The Cats Advance! Dave Eanet Recaps Northwestern’s Big Win Over Vanderbilt
The Northwestern Wildcats keep dancing! After beating Vanderbilt Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Mr. Cat, Dave Eanet, joins Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures to break down the win. They also talk about the “purple” atmosphere in Salt Lake City, Utah and Dave gives the keys to victory for Saturday’s matchup with Gonzaga.