Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez 3-16-2017: Never Have I Ever

Patti was joined by Scott Stantis, James Vickery and Michael Palascak joined Patti in the Allstate Showcase Studio to talk comedy, politics and finances. They were joined by David Hochberg from Perl Mortgage for Thrifty Thursday and some sage financial advice. Then, they asked listeners: “what have you never owned or done?” Michael Heidemann called in from Austin with a SXSW update and Patti and the gang talked about the president’s new budget.