Need a summer job? Apply now for 1 of 30,000 offered by city

CHICAGO — Teens and young adults looking for a summer job or internship can apply online for one of the 30,000 positions offered through the One Summer Chicago program.

Youths ages 14-24 can apply online at onesummerchicago.org until May 15, officials said.

For the first time, Chicagoans with a little extra cash can donate online through the Robert R. McCormick Foundation to expand the opportunities for the teens and young adults, who typically earn about $165 a week tending a community garden, creating public art or working in an office, officials said.