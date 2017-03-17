× Mick Fleetwood | “Chess Records was legendary to us lads in England” [New Book ‘Love That Burns’ Chronicles Fleetwood Mac from 1967-1974]

Legendary Drummer and Co-Founder of Fleetwood Mac, Mick Fleetwood sits down with Michael Heidemann (WGN Radio/Sound Sessions) to discuss his new book “Love That Burns” which chronicles Fleetwood Mac during 1967-1974. The discussion turns to Chicago when Mick mentions the immense influence that Chicago’s Chess Records had on the creation of Fleetwood Mac’s sound. Recorded Live during the South By Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas.

Blues Jam at Chess/Fleetwood Mac In Chicago/Blues Jam In Chicago Vols. 1 & 2 was the result of a recording session in early 1969, at Chess Records in Chicago (home to Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, et al.) with Fleetwood Mac, then a young British blues band, and a number of famous Chicago Blues artists from whom they drew inspiration. [Wikipedia]

Listen to the Full Podcast here:

