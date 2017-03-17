Garth Brooks takes part in a panel during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Friday, March 17, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
Michael Heidemann LIVE from SXSW
WGN’s very own Michael Heidemann joins Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures LIVE from SXSW in Austin, Texas to give the latest from the festival and talks about his interviews with Garth Brooks, Mick Fleetwood and more!