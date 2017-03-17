Mark Steines arrives at the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Presents An Evening with "Revenge" at the Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre on Monday, March 4, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Mark Steines Of “Home and Family” On Hallmark Channel
Mark Steines, one of the hosts of Home and Family on Hallmark Channel, talks with Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures about the show and all the DIY tips whether they are in the kitchen or re-doing your favorite room in the house!