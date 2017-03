× Get Your Fix Of Irish Whiskey With John Quinn & Tullamore D.E.W

On today’s Canarble Wagon, Global Brand Ambassador for Tullamore D.E.W, John Quinn, talks with Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures about the history of Tullamore D.E.W, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Ireland and Chicago and the process of creating the whiskey and famous whiskey pairings!