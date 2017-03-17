× Etiquette expert Akilah Easter: Monday is National Proposal Day!

National Proposal Day? That’s a thing? Akilah Easter is a lifestyle expert and etiquette coach. She joins Bill and Wendy in the studio to discuss proposal and engagement etiquette. The team also shares their proposal stories.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one.