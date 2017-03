× Does President Trump’s budget proposal put pressure on Illinois?

Illinois State Representative Will Guzzardi joins Justin to discuss President Trump’s budget proposal and what it means for the state of Illinois. Representative Guzzardi also talks about his push to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

