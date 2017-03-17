× Court Theatre Artistic Director Charlie Newell: “We have to constantly be pushing ourselves to take the next risk”

Court Theatre Artistic Director Charlie Newell joins Justin to discuss his amazing life in theater and the current production of Tom Stoppard’s “The Hard Problem,” which is running through April 9th. Charlie talks about directing a work by Tom Stoppard, the relationships he has with the great playwrights of our time, the Court Theatre putting an emphasis on the classics, the process of putting together a season of Chicago theater, trying to reinvent himself every couple of years, the challenge to get people out to see show, celebrating the unique power of theater and what makes Chicago a great theater town.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio