Northwestern head coach Chris Collins shouts to his team during the first half of a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against Vanderbilt, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Coach Chris Collins on the Cats’ B1G win over Vandy!
Northwestern head coach Chris Collins shouts to his team during the first half of a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament against Vanderbilt, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Coach Chris Collins joined the Steve Cochran Show to break down Northwestern’s big win over Vandy yesterday in Northwestern’s first ever NCAA Tournament appearance. Coach says they’ll be ready for Gonzaga on Saturday, which you can hear right here on 720 WGN starting at 4pm! Go Cats!