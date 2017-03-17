× Cliff Johnson and The Raine: North Side Roots, Meeting Heroes and Creating Great Power Pop

Nick Digilio welcomes Dave Sebastian and Bill Bickel of the band Cliff Johnson and The Raine!

In this conversation, they discuss their roots on the Northwest Side, what it was like meeting one of their heroes in Cliff Johnson and then having him join the band and what it’s like creating great power pop music.

Cliff and The Raine will be performing this Saturday at Reggies. For more information, click here.

