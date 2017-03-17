BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 14: Musician Barry Manilow performs onstage during the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)
Barry Manilow: “I may not be rock and roll, but my music is passionate”
Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by the GREAT singer and musician, Barry Manilow! They talk about his new album, ‘This Is My Town’, his love for Chicago, his love for his fans, and much more.
