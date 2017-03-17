× Barry Manilow: “I may not be rock and roll, but my music is passionate”

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by the GREAT singer and musician, Barry Manilow! They talk about his new album, ‘This Is My Town’, his love for Chicago, his love for his fans, and much more.

