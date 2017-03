× Bacon Bacon Bacon! The 9th Annual Baconfest

Owner/Organizer of Baconfest Chicago, Seth Zerer, joins Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures to talk about the festival, Chicago’s love for bacon, and they bring in some delicious bacon-wrapped meatloaf. Paddy Long of Paddy Long’s Beer and Bacon Hub, who is featured at Baconfest this year, also comes by to share what they will be bringing to the festival.

Baconfest runs from March 31st- April 1st at the UIC Forum.