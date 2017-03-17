Are special edition video games worth the extra cost?
The collector’s edition of Final Fantasy XII has been announced, and the price is STEEP. Cody Gough and Jonathan Martin debate the value of special edition video games, then give an update on their recent game/life balance.
Show Notes:
- Current News
- FINAL FANTASY® XII THE ZODIAC AGE COLLECTOR’S EDITION is for sale on the Square-Enix store, and… it costs $200, which Jon thinks is offensively overpriced
- Jon takes a hard line against collector’s edition and special edition video games, insisting that they just aren’t worth the extra money to him, and Cody debates by helping him understand some of the appeal
- Art books? Collectible figurines? Exclusive games/DLC? Hear how they stack up as add-ons, plus hear about the Gears of War 4: Collector’s Edition and learn why it costs $250
- Balancing Act
- Cody has been playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on his new Nintendo Switch… but he ran into a little trouble actually getting his hands on a copy of the game, since he refused to get anything other than the coveted and ridiculously rare Master Edition of the game
- Jon is replaying through Final Fantasy VII for the first time in a long time, so Cody grills him with the most important question that exists: does he plan on beating Emerald Weapon and Ruby Weapon?
