Wintrust Business Lunch 3/16/17: Rent Control, Corned Beef, & SmARTify

Has your rent increased recently? There’s a chance Chicago will have better control over rent hikes in the near future and Dennis Rodkin (Real Estate Reporter at Crains) discussed with Steve the complex details on how that would happen. Steve then celebrated St. Patrick’s Day early by chatting about corned beef and cabbage with Ken Harrington (Owner of Harrington’s Catering & Deli), and Anna Lowe (Director of Partnership) SmARTify told Steve about a new app that will become your new personal art curator, perfect for The Art Institute of Chicago.