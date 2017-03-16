× What is the church’s role in stemming Chicago’s violence epidemic?

Pastor K. Andre Brooks of the Greater St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church in Englewood joins Justin to talk about the church’s role in changing the narrative about his South Side neighborhood when it comes to gun violence, the importance of making education practical, Mayor Emanuel’s summer job program and what it means for Englewood and how to get kids from the neighborhood to take part in after school programs and summer jobs initiatives.

