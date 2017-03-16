Bryant McIntosh #30 of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates with teammates after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
WGN’s Mark Carman: “Unless they shoot horrendously, Northwestern will have a shot to beat Gonzaga”
Bryant McIntosh #30 of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates with teammates after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
WGN’s Mark Carman joins Justin to break down Northwestern’s thrilling victory over Vanderbilt and to recap an exciting first day of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. Go Cats!
Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio