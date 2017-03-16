× WGN’s Mark Carman: “Unless they shoot horrendously, Northwestern will have a shot to beat Gonzaga”

WGN’s Mark Carman joins Justin to break down Northwestern’s thrilling victory over Vanderbilt and to recap an exciting first day of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. Go Cats!

