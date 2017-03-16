Violeta, Kevin and the rest of the Roe Conn crew in Huatulco, Mexico cheer on the Northwestern Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament.
Video: Cheering on the Wildcats in Mexico
-
Northwestern AD Jim Phillips: Wildcats Are Going Dancing
-
Northwestern University’s Athletic Director talks about history being made on the hardwood
-
WGN TV’s Mark Suppelsa Talks Weather, Northwestern and Huatulco
-
Video: Willie the Wildcat visits WGN Radio
-
Highlights: NCAA Tournament – Northwestern vs. Vanderbilt – 3/16/17
-
-
Northwestern is in the Tournament!
-
WGN’s Sam Panayotovich: “My guess is Northwestern will be an 8 seed in the big dance”
-
Voice of the Badgers Matt Lepay on Northwestern: “This is not a smoke and mirrors thing”
-
Chris Collins: “I hope everybody that’s worn the jersey is proud”
-
The Beat Full Show (3/4/17): Wildcats prepare for ‘Dancing Days’
-
-
The Beat Full Show (3/11/17): ‘Cats go down in DC, gear up for Selection Sunday
-
The Beat Full Show (2/26/17): March Madness panic for the Wildcats?
-
The Carry Out 3-13-17: “Nothing like the Bears going bargain hunting when you have 60 million dollars to spend”