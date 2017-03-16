× The Opening Bell 3/16/17: Good Time for Housing. Good Time for Growing.

Janet Yellen did what everyone was expecting yesterday by raising interest rates by 25 basis points, and that’s a good indication the economy is doing well. Steve invited John Horton in studio for the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation to talk about the housing, construction, and day to day results of this raise. Steve also discussed the positives of the Midwest agriculture industry and previewed the growing season with Ted McKinney (Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture).