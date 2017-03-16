× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.1.6.17

King John Williams weighs in on a number of topics. He starts by asking listeners why they think the National Weather Service overshoots some predictions, like that which was made for the Northeast region Wednesday. Then, Mr. Cat Dave Eanet gets excited to call the first NCAA Northwestern Wildcats game. ABC Correspondent Andy Field calls us from Washington, D.C., to explain the purpose of the cuts to the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for Humanities, and listeners tell John what they think of the cuts, too. Finally, here’s what some of our favorite late night hosts thought about Rachel Maddow’s big reveal of Trump’s 2005 tax return Tuesday night.