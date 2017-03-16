× Sound Sessions | Hospice and Palliative Care Music Therapist, Max Lerman

We have all heard the proverb “music has charms to soothe a savage beast”, but have you ever tried to digest that and figure out why? Kevin and Michael are joined by NorthShore University HealthSystem Hospice and Palliative Care Music Therapist, Max Lerman, to break down what exactly is happening to our brains when we consume music. We talk different applications of music therapy, why certain songs can cause chills (also known as frisson) and stir up old memories, relaxation techniques that you can do at home, and much more. Put on your thinking cap for this one, as there is a lot to take in! But, if you get a headache, don’t worry! As we learned, music is medicine.

