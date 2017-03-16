× Irish American Heritage Center, “Wellness Wednesday”, Knife and Tine Restaurant & more! | Full Show (March 15th)

It’s a packed house on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez and you don’t want to miss it!

Patti’s got The Beat’s Mark Carman on the phone to talk Northwestern basketball and the team’s historic entry into the March Madness tournament. Will they go all the way? Will they lose the first game? Mark shares his thoughts on the Wildcats’ chances.

Tim Taylor from the Irish American Heritage Center is in-studio to discuss the origins of the center, its importance to the Irish-American community and the events the IAHC will be hosting in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Tana Amen is a registered nurse, NY Times bestselling author, health and fitness expert and co-author with her husband, Daniel, of The Brain Warrior’s Way and The Brain Warrior’s Way Cookbook (www.amenclinics.com). She shares her thoughts on how to be a “Brain Warrior” and strengthen your body and mind.

Rich Lenkov of WGN Plus’ Legal Face-Off weighs in on the new footage of Michael Brown, who in 2014 was killed by police officers in Ferguson, MO. Rich explains how this previously unreleased video may (or may not) change the narrative surrounding Brown’s death.

DePaul students Andrew Willet and Brooke Beatty stop by to talk about their “It’s Tough to Be Tough” campaign, an initiative to help people recognize the five signs of mental distress and change the stigma around mental illness.

Plus, Carissa Shaffer of Knife and Tine stops by with some delicious food and drinks and some info for their special brunch in honor of the new version of Beauty and the Beast.