DePaul Professor Jeff Bergen: What are the chances of a perfect bracket?

Have you filled out your March Madness bracket yet? Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by DePaul mathematics professor, Jeff Bergen, who has recently calculated the chances of having a perfect bracket. Spoiler: they’re not good.

