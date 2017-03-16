× Dean Richards had some interesting home remedies…

Bill and Wendy are joined by their pal, Uncle Dean Richards. They talk about some sickness cures Dean’s family had while he was growing up, Vick’s VapoRub, ‘Get Out’, Allison Williams, and more. He also shares his review and thoughts for ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

