× Dane Neal is taking you on a radio road trip

Dane Neal joins Justin to discuss the debut of his new show, “On The Road with Dane Neal,” which starts this Saturday at 2 pm (unless the Wildcats play)! Dane talks about what he wants to accomplish with the show, his history covering cars and car racing and the various show topics he hopes to dive into as the show progresses.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio