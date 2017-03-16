× Dan Fienberg on This Is Us, TV Anniversaries and Why Some Critics Went Feral Earlier this Week

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he shares some thoughts on the This is Us finale, talks about the anniversaries of two legendary shows and explains why some television critics went feral earlier this week.

Other topics discussed include Trial & Error, concept episodes, Feud, Personal Shopper, Get Out, When We Rise, TV Spinoffs, Baskets, Iron Fist, One Day At a Time, Love and American Crime.

