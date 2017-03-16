× Chicago artist you should know: Bethany Thomas

The marvelously talented actor and singer Bethany Thomas joins Justin to talk about her month long residency at The Hideout where she has performed songs by artists as varied as Linda Ronstadt and Lou Reed, her new EP “First” and the upcoming release party at The Hideout. Bethany (along with guitarist John Szymanski) performs a couple of songs including “He Don’t Wanna” and “Where I Want to Live.” Wow!

