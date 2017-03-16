× Can Mayor Emanuel’s summer job program help curb Chicago violence?

It’s Wednesday so that means we get our weekly visit from The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher to recap all the local political stories making news this week including Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson’s press conference about CPD reforms and accountability, the FOP run-off between Dean Angelo and officer Kevin Graham and Mayor Emanuel’s One Summer Chicago program.

