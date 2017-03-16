× Author Marc Eliot: Charlton Heston – Hollywood’s Last Icon

Marc Eliot is the New York Times bestselling author of more than a dozen books on popular culture, among them the highly acclaimed Cary Grant, the award-winning Walt Disney: Hollywood’s Dark Prince, and American Rebel: The Life of Clint Eastwood. He joins Bill and Wendy on the phone to talk about his latest book, “Charlton Heston – Hollywood’s Last Icon”.

