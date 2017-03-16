× Associated Bank Thought Leader: John Horton

Eight years ago, the economy and the housing market was America’s biggest concern, however today, the Federal Reserve is confident about both. Janet Yellen announced yesterday that she has raised interest rates 25 basis points. This week on the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Steve discussed with John Horton (Vice President and Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank) how this interest rate hike will impact the housing construction, and over all American markets.