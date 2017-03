× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/15/17: Interest Rates, Gubernatorial Race, & SXSW

Just about everyone following the Federal Reserve today was expecting Janet Yellen to raise interest raises and that’s exactly what she did. Steve had Terry Savage on the show to discuss any potential surprises and their expectations. Steve also discussed with Frank Sennett, the next name in the Illinois Governor race, MBA school rankings, and WGN’s Michael Heidemann checked in LIVE from SXSW down in Austin Texas.