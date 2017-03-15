× Why are so many Trump Tower condos for sale right now?

DOWNTOWN — Downtown condos can be hard to find … unless you’re looking in Trump Tower.

There were 62 condominiums listed for sale in the Trump International Hotel & Tower at 401 N. Wabash Ave. as of Friday afternoon. Take away the 14 listed “hotel-condos” likely owned by investors, and the tower still has double or triple the number of active listings of any other comparable condo building in Downtown Chicago.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

“Nobody has 60 units on the market,” said Gail Lissner, vice president of Chicago-based real estate consulting firm Appraisal Research Counselors. “This is enormous.”

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3311357/3311357_2017-03-15-235557.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3