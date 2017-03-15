× WGN TV’s Mark Suppelsa Talks Trending Attitudes Against Journalists, Rauner vs. Madigan and Previews 9pm News

WGN TV’s Mark Suppelsa talks with Brian Noonan about the trending attitudes of politicians and others towards journalists. They discuss the ongoing debate between Governor Bruce Rauner and Speaker of the House Mike Madigan and he previews what’s coming up on the WGN TV News at 9pm.