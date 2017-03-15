FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks to reporters after meeting with legislative leaders during veto session in Springfield, Ill. The General Assembly convenes Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, for just two days to finish its work before a new session begins Wednesday while the two-year budget standoff looms large. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
WGN TV’s Mark Suppelsa Talks Trending Attitudes Against Journalists, Rauner vs. Madigan and Previews 9pm News
WGN TV’s Mark Suppelsa talks with Brian Noonan about the trending attitudes of politicians and others towards journalists. They discuss the ongoing debate between Governor Bruce Rauner and Speaker of the House Mike Madigan and he previews what’s coming up on the WGN TV News at 9pm.