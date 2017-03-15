× Top Five @ 5 (3/15/17): Snoop Dogg And Donald Trump, Dave Chappelle Returns and “Trump Mingle”

Top Five @ 5 Wednesday March 15, 2017:

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski is none to pleased with CNN Reporter Manu Raju, Matt Lauer tests Lindsey Graham’s “B.S” monitor, Snoop Dogg assassinates President Trump in his new music video, “Trump Mingle” debuts on Late Night with Seth Meyers and comedian Dave Chappelle returns with his comedy specials on Netflix.