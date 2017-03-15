Snoop Dogg performs on stage during The High Road Tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
Top Five @ 5 (3/15/17): Snoop Dogg And Donald Trump, Dave Chappelle Returns and “Trump Mingle”
Snoop Dogg performs on stage during The High Road Tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
Top Five @ 5 Wednesday March 15, 2017:
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski is none to pleased with CNN Reporter Manu Raju, Matt Lauer tests Lindsey Graham’s “B.S” monitor, Snoop Dogg assassinates President Trump in his new music video, “Trump Mingle” debuts on Late Night with Seth Meyers and comedian Dave Chappelle returns with his comedy specials on Netflix.