The Opening Bell 3/15/17: Inevitable Changes for the American Health Care Act & Interest Rates

This month, the government took steps for the Trump administration to roll out their new health care plan called the American Health Care Act. Steve discussed the first round of the bill with Robert Graboyes (Sr. Research Fellow & Healthcare scholar at Mercatus Center at George Mason University) and how the changes will form over time. Greg McBride (SVP & Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate.com) also previewed the strong possibility of an interest rate hike today as Janet Yellen and the rest of the Fed wrap up their two day meeting.