The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-15-17

What have another great show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin chats with The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher about all the local political stories making news this week, Pastor K. Andre Brooks discusses the church’s role in stemming Chicago violence, artist and musician Bethany Thomas tells us about her residency at The Hideout and her forthcoming record, Lookingglass Theatre Artistic Director Heidi Stillman and acclaimed illustrator Giselle Potter talk about the Chicago Children’s Theatre production of Potter’s book, “The Year I Didn’t Go To School” and since it’s Wednesday, we end the show with “Swap Meet,” a Chicago-centric version of “Antiques Roadshow” meets “Let’s Make a Deal.”

