The Carry Out 3-15-17: The 2017 News Bracket Challenge Edition

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the newspaper so you don’t have to. Tonight we breakdown the top news stories of the day in our annual 2017 News Bracket Challenge! Will the possible closing of the Chicago Brauhaus be able to get by Mayor Emanuel’s summer job program? Will President Trump’s 2005 tax returns outlast the James Beard announcement? Who will be the 2017 champion?

