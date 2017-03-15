× The Biggest Threat To Middle-Aged Men: Loneliness

Billy Baker from The Boston Globe breaks down the biggest threat to middle-aged men, loneliness. They talk about how middle-aged men lose contact with friends as they grow older and the struggles men have at maintaining relationships over phones and how men keep in contact through activities, not face-to-face interaction.

Baker says the simplest thing to do to maintain happiness during your middle-aged years is just having some friends.

Are you feeling the “loneliness” they are talking about?