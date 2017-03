× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.15.17: The Ravinia lineup is out!

The CEO of Ravinia, Welz Kauffman, stopped by the studio to reveal the summer lineup for 2017 along with Dean Richards. There are some amazing acts that we are all looking forward to! Jordan Goodman solves our money problems. Patti V talks about the many issues in Springfield, and we played a crazy game of the Price is Right! (Sandberg Edition).