SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 26: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of their preseason football game at Levi's Stadium on August 26, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
StandUnited and Standing with the American Flag: Should we be able to exercise all of our constitutional rights while at work?
StandUnited.org is starting a petition that calls upon all members of the NFL to stand during the National Anthem. Senior Campaign Organizer Angela Mirabito distinguishes between the freedom of speech and respect for the United States as a whole. Listeners call in with a variety of perspectives.